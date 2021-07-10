-$2.13 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.34). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 225,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,438. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

