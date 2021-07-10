Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 660,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,576. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

