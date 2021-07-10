$719.04 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post sales of $719.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $751.34 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $86,485,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $39,855,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.