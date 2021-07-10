Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.01. 78,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,938. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23. Vicor has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,828,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,443,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,067 shares of company stock worth $4,956,787. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

