$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 60,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of -452.60, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

