Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $79,867.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.