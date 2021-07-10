Energy Web Token (EWT) Market Cap Tops $160.60 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00015998 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $160.60 million and $436,800.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00162016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.19 or 1.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00943703 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

