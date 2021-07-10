Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$3.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings per share of ($3.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.11) and the lowest is ($4.57). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.53) to ($7.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

PDS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 63,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,044. The company has a market cap of $553.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

