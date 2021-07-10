Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.99 or 0.06306689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00146132 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,048,072 coins and its circulating supply is 77,327,040 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

