$747.48 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report sales of $747.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.60 million and the lowest is $736.93 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.02. 552,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.