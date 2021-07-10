Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Up 34.5% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $14.48 or 0.00043459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $7,786.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00161969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.74 or 1.00156010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00947782 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

