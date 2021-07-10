Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Enova International posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ENVA traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $33.93. 188,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,739. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,641 shares of company stock worth $802,269. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enova International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

