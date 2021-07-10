Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.41. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PDC Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PDC Energy by 83,280.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,167. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

