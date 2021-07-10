Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.23. Adient posted earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 732,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,585. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

