ByteNext Price Reaches $0.35 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2.20 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00114105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00161922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.02 or 0.99926440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.00960511 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

