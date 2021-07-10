-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

CTSO stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 million, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cytosorbents by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.