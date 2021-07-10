MU DANK (DANK) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. MU DANK has a market cap of $317,432.40 and $231,463.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038711 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,595,232 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars.

