Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $27.59 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00395687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,383,034,336 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.