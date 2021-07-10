ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $21.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

