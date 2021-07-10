Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce $48.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.08 million and the lowest is $24.26 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $33.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.17. 427,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,209. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.87.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $442,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

