Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 49,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

