Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.38. 436,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,121. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

