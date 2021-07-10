$2.48 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.57. 237,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,162. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

