Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $462.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.05 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Signature Bank stock traded up $15.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.71. 402,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

