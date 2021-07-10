SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Given a C$15.35 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) has been assigned a C$15.35 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SunOpta stock traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,928. SunOpta has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at C$24,043,369.30. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$172,765.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,701,796.16. Insiders sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600 over the last ninety days.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

