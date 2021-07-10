Raymond James Analysts Give ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) a $23.71 Price Target

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) received a $23.71 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

ACAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

