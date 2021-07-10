Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,519.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $575,486.31 and $16,519.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.48 or 0.00877033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 560,290 coins and its circulating supply is 392,430 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.