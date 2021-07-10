Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.67. 54,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,806. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

