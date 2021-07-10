OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OMVKY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

