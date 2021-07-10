Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 347,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.