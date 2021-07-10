Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $41.18 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $41.18 or 0.00123177 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $72.14 million and approximately $34.88 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00878997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044769 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,829,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,024 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

