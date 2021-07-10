Newton Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $688,381.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars.

