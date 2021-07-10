Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.65 or 0.00879227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044679 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

