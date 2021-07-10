$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 828.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

