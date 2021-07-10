DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report sales of $547.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $568.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,519. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.06. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

