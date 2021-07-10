Analysts Expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 141,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,962. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

