Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $120.00. 3,218,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,593. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
