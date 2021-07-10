Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $120.00. 3,218,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,593. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

