Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and $422,984.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00378304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.31 or 0.01601124 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

