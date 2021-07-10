Masari (MSR) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Masari has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $653,866.39 and $739.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,557.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.93 or 0.06275488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.54 or 0.01461767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00394181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00146293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.52 or 0.00627324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00412577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00322231 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

