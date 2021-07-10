-$0.12 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX remained flat at $$1.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 226,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

