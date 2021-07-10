Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $35.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.