Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 44,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,823. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

