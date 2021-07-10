Vidulum Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,333.40 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $159,333.40 and $169.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

