$0.04 EPS Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

CBD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 188,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3997 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.