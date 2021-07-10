CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
CEU stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,755. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
