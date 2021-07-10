CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CEU stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,755. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

