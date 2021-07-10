Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the highest is $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.15. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

