-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $0.36. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

