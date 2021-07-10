Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $7,621,769 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MaxLinear by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. 299,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

