$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.93. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NEP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 267,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,812. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,776,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

