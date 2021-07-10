Wrapped BNB Price Tops $314.54 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $460.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $314.54 or 0.00940749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00161718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,459.19 or 1.00071042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,197,167 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

